Coronavirus news live updates: Gujarat, Bengal, Kerala see highest single-day spike in cases; India's tally crosses 6.6 lakh, toll at 18,902

With over 22,771 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India on Saturday hit a new record single-day spike record and 442 deaths. Over 3.94 lakh have recovered and are discharged in India until now. India has so far tested around 95 lakh samples with 2.42 lakh being tested yesterday, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Arunachal Pradesh govt announces week-long total lockdown in Itanagar capital complex from July 6 amid rising Covid-19 cases. No flight shall operate to Kolkata from six cities including Delhi, Mumbai from 6 to 19 July. The government of Uttarakhand lifted all travel restrictions on inter-district & inter-state travel. Meanwhile, the country's recovery rate has improved to 60.80%. The latest figures have pushed India's tally past 6.48 lakh with the country's Covid-19 death toll touching 18,665. Stay tuned for more updates.