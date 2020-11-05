Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 76.5 lakh

On Wednesday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 83 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.2 lakh with 514 fatalities in 24 hours. Over 76 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of nearly 92 per cent — the highest in the world. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom reported 397 new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since May 27, as the government prepares to introduce a national lockdown in England to stop a wave of infections threatening the health service. Stay tuned on DH for more live updates.
Denmark to cull millions of minks over mutated Covid-19
Denmark, the world's biggest producer of mink fur, said Wednesday it would cull all of the country's minks after a mutated version of the new coronavirus was detected at mink farms and had spread to people.
More than 99,000 coronavirus cases were recorded in the United States in the past 24 hours
OPINION | Will handshakes become history?
To shake or not to shake hands? That is the Hamletian dilemma most of us will be facing until the Covid-19 pandemic ends.
OPINION | Vaccination strategy? Go figure
Dismissing an RTI activist’s complaint, the Election Commission of India (ECI) recently held that the BJP’s electoral promise of free Covid-19 vaccination for all people in Bihar was not a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). At the time of writing, neither the complaint nor the ECE's decision is available in the public domain, despite the RTI Act turning 16 last month.
UK's Boris Johnson insists new lockdown will end on December 2
Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted Wednesday that a looming new coronavirus lockdown for England would end "automatically" in four weeks, as he tried to placate party critics over the spiralling economic fallout.
How we can avoid a 'twindemic' of Covid-19 and flu
The official end of winter in the Southern Hemisphere has brought a glimmer of hope on the pandemic front. According to the World Health Organization, countries ranging from Chile to Australia to South Africa experienced one of the mildest flu seasons on record. In a typical year, Australia registers anywhere between 80,000 and 250,000 laboratory-confirmed cases; this year, the figure barely inched above 20,000, leading government officials to confirm the “minimal impact on society due to influenza circulation in the 2020 season.”
India poised to recover at fast pace: Finance Ministry
Indian economy is poised to recover at a fast pace and reach pre-Covid-19 levels by the end of the year, the finance ministry said in its monthly report but also cautioned about the possibility of "fatigue with social distancing norms" triggering a second wave of coronavirus infections.
At 76,56,478, the percentage of total cured cases are 92.09%. Active cases 6.42% of the total cases, stand at 5,33,787: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.