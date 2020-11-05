Coronavirus news live updates: India's Covid-19 recoveries surge past 76.5 lakh

On Wednesday, India's coronavirus tally crossed 83 lakh while the death toll stood at 1.2 lakh with 514 fatalities in 24 hours. Over 76 lakh people have recovered from the disease in India so far with a recovery rate of nearly 92 per cent — the highest in the world. Meanwhile, the United Kingdom reported 397 new deaths from Covid-19 on Tuesday, the highest daily figure since May 27, as the government prepares to introduce a national lockdown in England to stop a wave of infections threatening the health service. Stay tuned on DH for more live updates.