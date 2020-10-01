Coronavirus news live updates: India reports spike of nearly 87,000 new Covid-19 cases, 1,181 deaths; tally tops 63 lakh

India reports a spike of 86,821 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 63,12,584. Death toll rises by 1,181 to 98,678, inching closer to the 1-lakh mark. Meanwhile, vaccine efforts continue as many Indian and global Covid-19 vaccine candidates near final stages of clinical trials. Number of active cases at 9,40,705. Stay tuned for more updates.
Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India. Credit: Reuters Photo.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of discharged persons stands at 52,73,201.
New York City restaurants reopened indoor dining at 25% capacity on Wednesday, welcoming patrons hungry for food and company in the pandemic with tight safety measures in candle-lit rooms and behind kitchen doors.
Canada extends ban on international travellers
Canada on Wednesday extended a ban on non-essential international entries until the end of October as the country was gripped by a surge in coronavirus cases.
Read more
India reports 86,821 new Covid-19 cases taking the tally to 63,12,584. Death toll rises by 1,181 to 98,678, inching closer to the 1-lakh mark.
Israel limits protests in new coronavirus lockdown law
Israel's parliament approved a government-backed edict on Wednesday likely to stifle protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged corruption and his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Read more
No lockdowns, but Sweden seems to have controlled the Covid-19 pandemic
The scene at Norrsken House Stockholm, a coworking space, oozed with radical normalcy: Young, turtleneck-wearing hipsters schmoozed in the coffee corner. Others chatted freely, at times quite near one another, in cozy conference rooms.Face masks were nowhere to be seen.
Read more
During the UN Biodiversity Summit, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said, "Emergence of Covidhas emphasized the fact that unregulated exploitation of natural resources coupled with unsustainable food habits & consumption pattern lead to destruction of system that supports human life."
No clear link between school opening and Covid-19 surge
The widespread reopening of schools after lockdowns and vacations is generally not linked to rising Covid-19 rates, a study of 191 countries has found, but lockdown closures will leave a 2020 "pandemic learning debt" of 300 billion missed school days.
Read more
Coronavirus super-spreaders drove explosive outbreak in India, says study
Coronavirus super-spreaders were behind the explosion of Covid-19 in India, the country with the most cases after the US, researchers said.
Read more
Idol makers say their business is hampered due to Covid-19.
An idol maker says,"We were making small idols & were hopeful of selling them. But it seems there'll be no celebration in State. How'll we sustain our livelihood if we don't earn during peak season?"
(ANI)
Stranded Pakistani national students carry their luggage as they prepare to return to their native country, amid the coronavirus pandemic, at Attari-Wagah border post, about 35 kms from Amritsar. Credit: PTI Photo.
Russians were urged to return to normal life. Except for Vladimir Putin.
The officials from a secretive Russian security force seemed to know exactly what they wanted when they reached out to Olga Izranova’s company last spring.
Read more
US FDA widens scope of safety inquiry into AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
The USFood and Drug Administration has broadened its investigation of a serious illness in AstraZeneca Plc's Covid-19 vaccine study and will look at data from earlier trials of similar vaccines developed by the same scientists, three sources familiar with the details told Reuters.
Read more
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine won't be ready by US election
US biotech firm Moderna won't seek an emergency use authorisation for its coronavirus vaccine before November 25, its CEO told The Financial Times on Wednesday.
Read more
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on October 1
Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 63,01,156 as of October 1
Read more
World's biggest study on Covid-19 shows early deaths among Indians, higher risk of infection in vehicles
The world’s largest study on Covid-19 cases in India has pointed to early deaths – within six days after detection – and a hugely inflated risk of infection while sharing a vehicle with an infected co-passenger.
Read more
Are human challenge trials ethical?
India has the second-highest number of Covid-19 cases, and everyone is hoping for a vaccine. A safe and effective vaccine has to go through a rigorous safety and efficacy clearance process. The WHO Guidelines for clinical trials follow the following steps (broadly stating): Phase one, 50-100 healthy people to check safety. Phase two, 100-300 infected people for efficacy. Phase three, large and diverse healthy people (300-30000) for efficacy and side effects.
Read more
Commuters travel in a crowded bus during Unlock 4, in Mumbai. Credit: PTI Photo.
Mumbai moves towards the fifth phase of Covid-19 lockdown norms in October. The fourth phase ofcoronaviruslockdown saw easing of restrictions in select places, means of transportation, roads, beaches and eateries across Mumbai city even as it remained disproportionately strict in others.
Spain to put entire capital city of Madrid under partial lockdown
With coronavirus cases spreading like wildfire, the entire city of Madrid is to be put under partial lockdown, Spain's government said Wednesday as it stepped up measures to fight the epidemic.
Read more
Good morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
For previous updates, click here.