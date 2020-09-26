Coronavirus live news updates: India's Covid-19 tally nears 59-lakh mark

India's Covid-19 tally inches closer to the 59-lakh mark with the country's death toll climbing to 93,308. Kerala reported its highest daily spike in Covid-19 cases so far; while the tally of fresh cases remained high in states like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, among others. India's recovery rate touched 82% and death rate stood at less than 1.6%.
Rise in coronavirus cases adds to economic uncertainty ahead of US election
With Covid-19 deaths in the UStopping 200,000 this week following a rise in new daily cases last week for the first time in eight weeks, the role of the economy in the looming presidential election could take on heightened importance -- but it is not clear how.
Read more
At least 7,02,69,975 samples have been tested up to September 25 for Covid-19. Of these, 13,41,535 samples were tested yesterday, saysIndian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).
Japan PM Yoshihide Suga 'determined' to hold Olympics despite Covid-19 pandemic
Japan is "determined" to host the postponed Olympic Games in 2021 despite the coronavirus pandemic, the country's newly elected prime minister told the United Nations General Assembly on Friday.
Read more
How do children fight off the coronavirus?
Why the coronavirus affects children much less severely than adults has become an enduring mystery of the pandemic. The vast majority of children do not get sick; when they do, they usually recover.
Read more
Trump's power grab and the peaceful transfer of power
Trump, in the fog of a pandemic, has opted for chaos. If he can generate enough, he figures, the election results can be disputed, and a post-Ginsburg Supreme Court will hand him victory. “The only way we’re going to lose this election is if the election is rigged,” he says.
Read more
Global Covid-19 death toll could hit 20 lakh before vaccine in wide use: WHO
The global death toll from Covid-19 could double to 20 lakh before a successful vaccine is widely used and could be even higher without concerted action to curb the pandemic, an official at the World Health Organization said on Friday.
Read more
Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on September 26
Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 58,98,179; death toll stands at 93,308 as of September 26
Read more
A health worker wearing a personal protective equipment (PPE) suit prepares to collect swab samples from people to test for the Covid-19coronavirus, inside a single screen cinema hall building, as a poster of a Bengali cinema movie is seen pasted on the wall, in Kolkata. Credit: AFP
BBMP drags its feet on inspecting Covid-19 hospitals over rule violations
The BBMP is way behind authorities in other districts in inspecting Covid care facilities as mandated by the apex court and the state expert committee.
Read more
Karnataka HC reaches out to state over antigen tests
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday sought the state government’s assistance to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at the court premises to allow witnesses and accused (on bail) to enter the courts.
Read more
Ajay Modi, a tour operator who converted his office in a dry snacks shop to support his travel agency and staff facing economical difficulties due to restrictions taken against the Covid-19coronaviruspandemic, poses in front of his office turned into a store in Ahmedabad. Credit: AFP
Approximately 900 people to be tested for Covid-19 ahead of Odisha polls
Around 900 people including MLAs of the State Assembly will be tested for Covid-19, during the next three days starting from tomorrow: Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Commissioner Prem Chandra Choudhary
Good Morning and welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
For previous updates of the Covid-19 pandemic, click here.