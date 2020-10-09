Coronavirus news live updates: China backs global COVAX vaccine facility to fight Covid-19
Coronavirus news live updates: China backs global COVAX vaccine facility to fight Covid-19
updated: Oct 09 2020, 07:29 ist
India reports 78,524 new Covid-19 cases, 971 deaths in 24 hours as the country's caseload went past 68.99 lakh, and the death toll climbed to 1,06,443 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
07:16
Takeda-led Covid-19 plasma treatment enters clinical trial with first patient
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Friday an alliance of drugmakers it spearheads has enrolled its first patient in a global clinical trial of a blood plasma treatment forCovid-19after months of regulatory delays.
07:15
China backs global COVAX vaccine facility to fight Covid-19
China's foreign ministry said on Friday the country has formally joined the globalCovid-19 vaccine initiative known as COVAX, becoming the biggest economy to date to pledge support to help finance doses for low and middle-income countries.
07:13
WHO reports record daily rise in global Covid-19 cases
The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours led by a surge of infections in Europe.
07:08
Covid-19: IMA questions Harsh Vardhan on Ayush protocol
Days after the Central government released a Covid-19 management protocol based on Ayurveda, India’s largest body of doctors raised several posers to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, asking him to come clean on the protocol with scientific evidence.
07:13
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
Takeda-led Covid-19 plasma treatment enters clinical trial with first patient
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co said on Friday an alliance of drugmakers it spearheads has enrolled its first patient in a global clinical trial of a blood plasma treatment forCovid-19after months of regulatory delays.
China backs global COVAX vaccine facility to fight Covid-19
China's foreign ministry said on Friday the country has formally joined the globalCovid-19 vaccine initiative known as COVAX, becoming the biggest economy to date to pledge support to help finance doses for low and middle-income countries.
WHO reports record daily rise in global Covid-19 cases
The World Health Organization reported a record one-day increase in global coronavirus cases on Thursday, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours led by a surge of infections in Europe.
Covid-19: IMA questions Harsh Vardhan on Ayush protocol
Days after the Central government released a Covid-19 management protocol based on Ayurveda, India’s largest body of doctors raised several posers to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, asking him to come clean on the protocol with scientific evidence.
Good morning readers, welcome to DH's live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.