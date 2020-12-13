Coronavirus news live updates: US hits 16 million Covid cases even as vaccine rollout begins

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 98 lakh and the death toll topped 1.4 lakh. Globally, the United States registered a record of over 3,000 deaths in 24 hours -- the highest daily toll since April. The US CDC advisory panel on Saturday night gave its nod to the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine for widespread use. Stay tuned for more updates.
CDC advisory panel recommends COVID-19 vaccine for widespread use
A US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel on Saturday recommended the nation's first Covid-19 vaccine, helping clear the way for public health authorities to begin the largest vaccination campaign in US history.
Brazil rolls out Covid-19 vaccination plan
The Brazilian government unveiled its long-awaited national vaccination plan against Covid-19 on Saturday with an initial goal of vaccinating 51 million people, or about one-fourth of the population, in the first half of 2021.
In a document sent to the Supreme Court, which had given the government a deadline to draw up the plan, the Health Ministry said 108 million doses will be available for priority vaccination of vulnerable groups that include health workers, elderly people and indigenous communities.
Panama reports record 2,806 new coronavirus cases
Panama registered a record 2,806 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number in the Central American country to 190,585, while deaths climbed by 22 to 3,331 overall, the health ministry said in a statement.
The record surpassed a previous high of 2,447 new cases reported by the Panamanian government earlier this month.
South Korea reports 1,030 new coronavirus case, record daily rise
South Korea reported a record daily increase in novel coronavirus cases for a second straight day with 1,030 new infections, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 1,002 were locally transmitted, which bring the total tally to 42,766 infections, with 580 deaths.
Mexico City cuts shopping hours in center to combat coronavirus
Mexico City's government on Saturday said shops in the center of the capital and other busy areas would temporarily have to close at 5 p.m. to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection as authorities battle a surge in cases.
Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum says the city is now in a state of "emergency" but like President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, she has opted not to impose binding restrictions, instead urging residents to stay at home and reduce their socializing.