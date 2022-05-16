Coronavirus Live: North Korea reports 8 more deaths, medicine supply issues amid Covid outbreak

Amid rising Covid-19 cases in different countries, South Korea's President Yoon Suk-yeol said on Monday the country will spare no effort to help North Korea, as the isolated nation battles a Covid-19 outbreak, and reiterated he will remain open to humanitarian aid.
Kim Jong-un slams North Korea pandemic response, deploys army
Kim Jong Un slammed North Korea's pandemic response and ordered the army to help distribute medicine, state media said Monday, as the country said 50 people had died since first reporting an outbreak of Covid-19.
China reports 1,227 new Covid cases for May 15 vs 1,789 a day earlier
Mainland China reported 1,227 newcoronaviruscases for May 15, of which 151 were symptomatic and 1,076 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Monday.
S.Korea says it will spare no effort to help North Korea amid Covid outbreak
