Coronavirus News Live: US puts out two theories on origin of Covid-19

The Central government has said that India is witnessing a downswing in Covid-19 cases, as several states enforce and extend restrictions to stem the spread of the deadly disease which has taken more than 3.15 lakh lives so far. On the global front, the US intelligence community put out two possible theories on the origin of Covid-19,
Mizoram reported 239 new Covid-19 cases yesterday
Ladakh reported 141 new cases, four deaths and 145 recoveries yesterday
Meerut reports 147 cases of black fungus, while Covid situation improves in the city with 187 cases being reported in 24 hours
What we know about the origins of Covid-19
The two prevailing competing theories are that the virus jumped from animals, possibly originating with bats, to humans, or that it escaped from a virology laboratory in Wuhan, China. The following is what is known about the virus’ origins.
Time to relook at India's Covid-19 vaccination strategy: Medical professionals body
With the second wave of Covid-19 on the wane, India needs strategies to weaken the third wave and have another lookat the vaccination drive to increase penetration, says Organized Medicine Academic Guild (OMAG), a federation of professional medical organisations of India.
Kerala govt offers support to children orphaned by Covid-19
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a financial assistance of Rs 3 lakh each would be given to all children who lost theirparents. Apart from that a monthly assistance of Rs 2,000 would be given to all up to the age of 18 and the government would also take care of the education of such children till graduation.
Covax says needs $2 billion more by June for poor countries
The Covax global vaccine-sharing programme said Thursday it needs $2.0 billion in additional funding by the beginning of June in order to boost coronavirus inoculation programmes in lower-income countries.
US urges WHO to carry out 2nd phase of coronavirus origin study in China
The United States called on Thursday for the World Health Organization to carry out a second phase of its investigation into the origins of the coronavirus, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China.
Delhi govt declares black fungus as epidemic as number of cases rises
Amid rising incidents of black fungus in the national capital, the Delhi government on Thursday declared it an epidemic with Lt Governor Anil Baijal issuing regulations under the Epidemic Diseases Act to contain and manage cases of the deadly mucormycosis in the city.
