Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths on April 29

COVID-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on April 29

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2020, 07:25 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 07:35 ist
A man dressed as 'Yamraj', the Hindu mythical angel of death, campaigns to raise awareness on the importance to stay home and maintain social distancing during an event organised by Delhi police as India continues to remain under a nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, in New Delhi on April 28, 2020. (AFP Photo by Sajjad Hussain)

The spread of novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the past few days with new cases of coronavirus and COVID-19 deaths being reported every day. After the first confirmed positive case was reported on January 30 in Kerala, the epidemic has expanded its footprints in the country, affecting 30,334 people.

More than three billion people around the world have been living under lockdown for the past few days as governments step up efforts to combat coronavirus pandemic which has left more than 2 lakh people dead globally.

While the novel coronavirus has impacted China, Italy, the US, and Spain the most, India too is seeing COVID-19 infect its economy. After making its presence in Kerala first, the novel coronavirus spread to other cities/regions, including Bengaluru, Pune, Delhi, Jaipur, Agra, Hyderabad, Jammu and Kashmir.

Here’s the full list of coronavirus positive cases in India and the state-wise impact of the pandemic (this list will be updated regularly).

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths): 30,334 as of April 29.

States/UTs death toll (Details are updated as we receive information) Total deaths in India: 1000

 

State Positive Cases Deaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands 33 0
Arunachal Pradesh 1 0
Assam 38 1
Bihar 359 2
Chandigarh 45 0
Chhattisgarh 37 0
Dadra and Nagar Haveli 0 0
Daman and Diu 0 0
Goa 7 0
Gujarat 3774  181
Haryana 304 3
Himachal Pradesh 41 2
Jharkhand 103 3
Karnataka 523  20
Kerala 485 4
Lakshadweep 0 0
Madhya Pradesh 2330  113 
Maharashtra 8590  400
Manipur 2 0
Meghalaya 12 1
Mizoram 1 0
Nagaland 1 0
Delhi 3108 54
Puducherry 9 1
Punjab 342  19
Rajasthan 2335  51
Sikkim 0 0
Tamil Nadu 2058  25
Telangana 1004 26
Tripura 2 0
Uttar Pradesh 2053  34
Uttarakhand 52 0
West Bengal 725 20
Odisha 118  1
Andhra Pradesh 1259 31
Jammu and Kashmir 565  8
Ladakh 20 0

 

 

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with COVID-19.

No. of people discharged: 6184

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the spread of coronavirus by tracking, isolating and treating the infected persons, the gradual rise of the pandemic in India is worrisome.

