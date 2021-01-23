Coronavirus vaccine news: 'Made in India' vaccine arrives in Brazil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

In India's ambitious vaccination drive against Covid-10, nearly 10 lakh people have been inoculated. This comes amid hesitancy among health workers to get vaccinated due to reports of side effects and deaths, although authorities have said that there is no vaccine link in the latter. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Stay tuned for updates.