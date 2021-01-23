Coronavirus vaccine news: 'Made in India' vaccine arrives in Brazil, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

In India's ambitious vaccination drive against Covid-10, nearly 10 lakh people have been inoculated. This comes amid hesitancy among health workers to get vaccinated due to reports of side effects and deaths, although authorities have said that there is no vaccine link in the latter. India has approved two vaccines — Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and Serum Institute of India's Covishield — for emergency use in the country. Stay tuned for updates.
Pfizer offers 40 mn Covid shots to poorer countries at cost
Pfizer announced Friday that it will provide up to 40 million of its Covid-19 vaccine doses to poorer countries on a non-profit basis, through the globally-pooled Covax facility.
While dozens of the world's richer countries have begun their vaccination campaigns in a bid to curb the pandemic, coronavirus jabs have been few and far between in the world's poorer nations.
Covax — the globally-pooled coronavirus vaccine procurement and equitable distribution effort, aimed at ensuring that lower-income countries get hold of doses, too — is hoping to ship its first deliveries in February. (AFP)
Severe reaction to Moderna vaccine 'rare': US study
Severe allergic reaction to Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine is "rare," US health authorities said Friday, with only 10 cases arising from more than four million first doses.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also emphasized that widespread vaccination was critical to fighting the coronavirus pandemic.
"Based on this early monitoring, anaphylaxis after receipt of Moderna Covid-19 vaccine appears to be a rare event," the CDC said in a report, indicating that none of the reactions resulted in death.
The CDC data documented the 10 cases of anaphylactic shock among a reported 4,041,396 first doses administered between December 21 and January 10. (AFP)
Made-in-India vaccine arrives in Brazil, PM Bolsonaro tweets