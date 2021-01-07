Coronavirus vaccine news updates: Clinical trials show vaccine effective at preventing symptomatic Covid-19, says AstraZeneca

Ahead of the much-awaited launch of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, a nationwide dry run on 700-plus districts will be conducted on January 8, to ensure efficient planning and management for vaccine delivery. Uttar Pradesh and Haryana would be two exceptions as the first one had conducted such an exercise on January 5 and the latter planned to do so on January 7. While India’s daily Covid-19 death count is on a steady decline, the cumulative toll crossed the 150,000-mark on Wednesday. Stay tuned for more updates.
Global coronavirus deaths hit record high as EU approves second vaccine
The EU cleared a second coronavirus vaccine for use on Wednesday bringing relief to European countries struggling with spiralling infections, as the world clocked up a record number of deaths in a single day.
Britain ahead of entire European Union on Covid vaccination
Britain has vaccinated more people against Covid-19 than the 27-nation European Union put together, according to an AFP tally on Wednesday.
Covaxin approval: Embargoed information
We are in a euphoric mood. An “Atmanirbhar Bharat” has demonstrated to the world that we are not only a pharmaceutical but also a vaccine giant. Two of our vaccines are declared to have met required safety and efficacy standards and approval given for their `Restricted Emergency Use’. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted approval based on the recommendations made by Subject Expert Committee (SEC).
EU authorises Moderna Covid-19 vaccine after medical regulators give green light
The European Union authorised the coronavirus vaccine developed by US drug company Moderna on Wednesday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said, hours after medical regulators gave it the green light.
India to give priority to Sri Lanka while supplying Covid-19 vaccine to other nations
India has agreed to give priority to Sri Lanka when supplying its Covid-19 vaccine to other countries, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday told Sri Lanka’s President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, according to an official statement issued here.
