Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India: Bharat Biotech

Covaxin shipped to 11 cities in India: Bharat Biotech

The company also expressed its deepest gratitude to the nation, all clinical trial volunteers and its partners

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Jan 13 2021, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 15:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Bharat Biotech said on Wednesday that it has successfully air-shipped its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to 11 cities in India in the early hours and that it has donated 16.5 lakh doses to the centre.

The company also expressed its deepest gratitude to the nation, all clinical trial volunteers and its partners for making this a successful and milestone public-private partnership for the development of India's first Covid19- vaccine, a press release said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

After having received the government purchase order for 55 lakh doses, Bharat Biotech shipped the first batch of vaccines (each vial containing 20 doses) to Gannavaram (Vijayawada), Guwahati, Patna, Delhi, Kurukshetra, Bangalore, Pune, Bhubaneswar, Jaipur, Chennai and Lucknow.

Covaxin is a highly purified and inactivated two-dose SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, manufactured in a Vero cell manufacturing platform with an excellent safety track record of more than 300 million doses, the release said.

It is India's totally indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, developed in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and National Institute of Virology. The inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) biocontainment facility, one of its kind in the world. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bharat Biotech
Covaxin
Coronavirus vaccine
COVID-19
SARS-CoV-2

What's Brewing

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

Covid-19: One mask is good, would two be better?

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | 10 most powerful passports of 2021

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

In Pics | US Presidents who have faced impeachments

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Marvel superheroes return in a black-and-white sitcom

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

Loss of forests over past decade bigger than Germany

 