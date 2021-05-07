Covid-19 crisis: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

The Covid-19 disease has displayed many mysterious symptoms over time. One of the most baffling ones has been silent hypoxemia, also known as "happy hypoxia". In the second wave, which has been affecting the younger population unlike the first outbreak, more and more patients are reportedly suffering from this condition.

What is happy hypoxia?

Happy hypoxia is a condition where blood oxygen levels are low but the patient continues with their daily activities without being aware of it. According to medical experts, non-regular monitoring of oxygen saturation levels could result in organs shutting down and the condition can become life-threatening.

Youngsters may not realise the steep drop in oxygen levels in the blood because of their high immunity and general health.

Also Read | Cases of black fungus return: What is Mucormycosis? What are the symptoms and can it be fatal?

Covid-19 is primarily a respiratory illness, and a severe case can reduce the lungs’ capacity to absorb oxygen. In these cases, the oxygen levels in blood can decline to as little as 40 percent and the patient would need immediate oxygen support and, in critical cases, ventilators as well.

Critical care needed

Dr Kapil Zirpe, a member of the city and district Covid-19 task force and head of department, critical care at Ruby Hall Clinic, said patients with mild and severe symptoms show happy hypoxia. “Some patients who are at home also display drastic drop of oxygen levels, which is common in this condition,” Dr Zirpe told Hindustan Times.

Dr Dnyaneshwar Mote, a member of the Pune city Covid task force for Social Action, said at least 10 percent of patients showing “happy hypoxia” will need critical care.