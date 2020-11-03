Covid-19: INS Airavat reaches Sudan with 100 tonnes of food aid

Covid-19: India helps Sudan with 100 tonnes of food aid

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Nov 03 2020, 01:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 03 2020, 01:48 ist

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Airavat reached Sudan on Monday with 100 tonnes of food aid as a part of Mission Sagar-II, the Indian Navy said.

Under Mission Sagar-II, INS Airavat will deliver food aid to Sudan, South Sudan, Djibouti, and Eritrea amid the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Mission Sagar-II follows the first Mission Sagar was undertaken in May-June 2020, wherein India provided food and medicines to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros.

"As part of 'Mission Sagar-II', INS Airavat entered Port Sudan on 02 November 2020. The government of India is providing assistance to friendly foreign countries to overcome natural calamities and COVID-19 pandemic, and towards the same INS Airavat is carrying a consignment of 100 tonnes of food aid for the people of Sudan," the Indian Navy said in a statement.

It said the mission is being done in close coordination with the Ministries of Defence and External Affairs, and other agencies of the Indian government.

