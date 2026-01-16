Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

India’s trade deficit widens to $25.04 billion in December

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said exports remained in positive territory despite global uncertainties.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 21:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 January 2026, 21:55 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsTrade

Follow us on :

Follow Us