<p>India’s trade deficit widened to $25.04 billion in December due to subdued exports amid geopolitical challenges and trade restrictions, even as a top official claimed that the country and the US are “very close” to conclude a deal that would lower tariffs.</p>.<p>India’s exports increased by 1.87 per cent to $38.51 billion in December, from $37.80 billion recorded in the same month of the previous year. The country’s goods imports climbed to $63.55 billion during the month under review, registering an increase of 8.7 per cent over $58.43 billion recorded in December 2024, as per data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Thursday.</p>.<p>Trade deficit widened from $20.63 billion in December 2024, to $25.04 billion in December 2025. In November 2025, the trade deficit stood at $24.53 billion.</p>.Harshwardhan Sapkal accuses Eknath Shinde of making money through illegal businesses.<p>Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said exports remained in positive territory despite global uncertainties.</p>.<p>On the proposed India-US bilateral trade agreement, Agrawal said the two countries are constantly engaged in negotiations. There are pending issues being talked about. It's very near, but we can't put a deadline. Deal will happen when both sides are ready, and we're ready to announce," he said. </p>.<p>He informed that Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer held a virtual meeting last month to discuss the proposed trade deal. “There are pending issues being talked about. It's very near, but we can't put a deadline. Deal will happen when both sides are ready,” Agrawal told reporters.</p>.<p>The Commerce Secretary underlined that despite the high tariffs, India’s monthly export to the US has averaged around $7 billion. India’s export to the US in the first nine months of the current fiscal was 9.75% higher, when compared with the corresponding period of the last year. </p>.<p>In the April-December period, the US, the UAE, and China were India’s top-3 export destinations. Exports to China surged by 36.68% year-on-year, during this period.</p>.<p>Cumulatively, during April-December this fiscal, India’s merchandise exports increased by 2.44 per cent to $330.29 billion, while imports jumped by 5.9% to $578.61 billion, leaving a trade deficit of $248.32 billion during the first nine-month of 2025-26.</p>.<p>India’s total exports (merchandise and services combined) declined by 1.01 per cent to $74.01 billion in December, while total imports rose by 6.17 per cent to $80.94 billion.</p>.<p>Going by the trend, according to Agrawal, India’s overall exports are likely to cross $850 billion in the current fiscal.</p>.<p>Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President SC Ralhan said India’s exports performance so far in the current fiscal has been encouraging, given the volatility in global trade flows.</p>.<p>“India’s top export destinations — the US, the UAE, China, the Netherlands, the UK, Germany, Bangladesh, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong — demonstrate a well-diversified and resilient export footprint,” Ralhan added.</p>.<p>“This diversification is particularly critical at a time when global trade routes are being reshaped due to geo-political conflicts, sanctions, shipping disruptions and strategic realignments,” he mentioned.</p>