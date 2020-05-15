COVID-19 lockdown likely to be extended by two weeks, guidelines soon

The COVID-19 lockdown is likely to be extended by two weeks with more relaxations and an announcement is expected on Saturday.

The lockdown 4.0 will have considerable relaxations, especially in green and orange zones while a final call is to be taken on what more restrictions can be lifted in red zones. However, stricter implementation of lockdown measures will continue in containment zones.

The third edition of the lockdown is ending on Sunday. The lockdown had started on March 25 and was extended twice.

Follow live updates on coronavirus here

Except for half-a-dozen states like Telangana, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Punjab, all have been asking for further relaxations with the main objection on the Centre deciding on the coding of districts.

States like Assam have informed that it would go by the Centre's decision and would support a two week extension. Telangana had already extended lockdown measures till May-end.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set May 15 as the deadline for states to submit their recommendations on relaxations to be provided by during lockdown 4.0.

The coding of districts into red, orange and green may continue as it is and the Centre may have a say in it, officials said.

Most of the states have favoured extension of lockdown. While supporting the extension, Delhi government has demanded that public transport, including Metro, should be allowed with restrictions.

Officials said they were weighing the idea of opening of Metro but will factor in the routes before giving a nod. They pointed out that Metro routes may be passing through containment zones and hotspots and it may not be advisable to open it.

There may not be immediate opening up of aviation sector but autos and taxis may see running again even in red zones but with minimum passengers.