Covid positivity rate above 15% in 24 states at present

Covid-19 positivity rate above 15 per cent in 24 states at present, says Health Ministry

PTI
PTI,
  • May 07 2021, 17:43 ist
  • updated: May 07 2021, 17:43 ist
Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE kit) attend to Covid-19 coronavirus patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a Covid care centre in New Delhi on May 7, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Twelve states have over one lakh active Covid-19 cases each at present, while the count is between 50,000 and one lakh in seven, the Health Ministry said on Friday as the country battles a second wave of the viral disease.

The positivity rate is currently above 15 per cent in 24 states in the country and in the range of 5-15 per cent in nine, the ministry said.

It said Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Chhattisgarh are among states and union territories showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily new Covid-19 cases.

However, Karnataka, Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Odisha are among those showing an upward trend in daily new cases of the infection, the ministry added.

The Health Ministry also asked the states to prioritise beneficiaries awaiting their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and ensure timely completion of the recommended vaccination schedule. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

COVID-19
Coronavirus
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

How to deal with Covid-19 mental health crisis

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

RIP G Anand: A gifted singer

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

Meet the J&K school teacher serving Covid patients

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

World's oldest person pulls out of Olympic torch relay

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

Covid-19: What is Happy Hypoxia and can it be fatal?

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

'Karma' short film review: An engaging watch

 