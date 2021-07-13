Coronavirus News Live: Sydney residents bracing more Covid-19 cases, extended lockdown
Coronavirus News Live: Sydney residents bracing more Covid-19 cases, extended lockdown
updated: Jul 13 2021, 07:44 ist
India on Monday recorded 37,154 new Covid-19 cases and 39,649 recoveries. The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has surpassed 38 crore, the Union Health Ministry said. Stay tuned for updates.
07:43
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J Covid vaccine
US regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it's not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.
The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. Health officials described the side effect as a “small possible risk" for those getting the shot.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Monday to show caution when nearly all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week, saying an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over.
Bharat Biotech expects WHO emergency use listing soon
Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has submitted all documents required for the emergency use listing (EUL) of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organization and expects a nod at the earliest.
Last week, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said that the global health body is likely to take a decision on Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the emergency use listing within four to six weeks.
BMC claims 'Trump treatment' successful for Covid-19
Over 200 coronavirus patients at a civic hospital who were administered monoclonal antibodies showed a remarkable recovery following the treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.
Sydney residents bracing more Covid-19 cases, extended lockdown
Australian authorities warned Sydney residents to brace for an extended period of lockdown as another record daily number of Covid-19 infections in the country's largest city was expected to be announced Tuesday.
The Sydney outbreak, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, has been expanding rapidly despite the city of more than 5 million people entering its third week of lockdown. (Reuters)
06:36
Assam reports 2,575 new Covid-19 cases, 37 fatalities
Assam reports 2,575 new Covid-19 cases, 37 fatalities. Infection tally rises to 5,36,238, death toll at 4,865. The state now has 19,594 active cases of the disease. (PTI)
06:23
Panama authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-vaccine from 12 of age
Panama's health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start.
Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is already authorized for those older than 16 years. (Reuters)
FDA adds warning of rare reaction risk to J&J Covid vaccine
US regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction, but said it's not entirely clear the shot caused the problem.
The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an immune system disorder that can causes muscle weakness and occasionally paralysis. Health officials described the side effect as a “small possible risk" for those getting the shot.
Read more
UK to lift nearly all Covid-19 curbs from July 19
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Monday to show caution when nearly all remaining Covid-19 restrictions are lifted in England next week, saying an increase in cases underlined that the pandemic was by no means over.
Read more
Bharat Biotech expects WHO emergency use listing soon
Bharat Biotech on Monday said it has submitted all documents required for the emergency use listing (EUL) of its Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin to the World Health Organization and expects a nod at the earliest.
Last week, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said that the global health body is likely to take a decision on Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the emergency use listing within four to six weeks.
Read more
BMC claims 'Trump treatment' successful for Covid-19
Over 200 coronavirus patients at a civic hospital who were administered monoclonal antibodies showed a remarkable recovery following the treatment, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Monday.
Read more
Panama allows Pfizer shot for children aged 12 or above
Panama's health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start.
Read more
Sydney residents bracing more Covid-19 cases, extended lockdown
Australian authorities warned Sydney residents to brace for an extended period of lockdown as another record daily number of Covid-19 infections in the country's largest city was expected to be announced Tuesday.
The Sydney outbreak, fuelled by the highly contagious Delta variant, has been expanding rapidly despite the city of more than 5 million people entering its third week of lockdown. (Reuters)
Assam reports 2,575 new Covid-19 cases, 37 fatalities
Assam reports 2,575 new Covid-19 cases, 37 fatalities. Infection tally rises to 5,36,238, death toll at 4,865. The state now has 19,594 active cases of the disease. (PTI)
Panama authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-vaccine from 12 of age
Panama's health ministry on Monday said it would allow the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 as emergency use for children 12 years old and older but gave no details on when it would start.
Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine is already authorized for those older than 16 years. (Reuters)