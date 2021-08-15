Coronavirus News Live: India celebrates second Independence Day since Covid-19 outbreak

India reported 38,667 new Covid-19 cases, 478 deaths and 35,743 recoveries on Saturday. AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria said that the country might not see a third wave of coronavirus disease but it largely depended on people following Covid appropriate behaviour. Stay tuned for updates.
Australia secures 1 million more Pfizer vaccine doses from Poland (Reuters)
Australia's New South Wales reports 415 new Covid-19 cases, near record high (Reuters)
Coronavirus not gone yet, shall not let our guards down: President Kovind
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the country is yet to come out of the devastating effects of coronavirus recurrence this year and that this is the time of extra care and caution.
"We shall not let our guard down. Vaccines are the best possible protection science offers to us," he said, addressing the nation on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.
'No jab, no job': Covid vaccines made compulsory for Fiji civil servants
A "no jab, no job" coronavirus policy went into effect in Fiji on Sunday, with unvaccinated public servants forced to go on leave as the Pacific nation joined a number of countries in imposing similar mandates.
A stubborn outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant that started in April ended a yearlong spell of no community transmission of Covid-19, and has overwhelmed Fiji's healthcare system with more than 40,000 cases.
The government has argued that mandatory vaccinations are necessary to raise immunisation rates and end the outbreak.
Australia secures 1 million more Pfizer vaccine doses from Poland
Australia has secured about 1 million additional doses of Pfizer Inc's Covid-19 vaccine that will start arriving on Sunday night, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.
The doses, provided by the Polish government, will be targeted for Australians ages 20 to 39 years old, particularly in Sydney where transmission numbers have spiked to record highs. (Reuters)