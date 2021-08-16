Coronavirus News Live: Karnataka may fully vaccinate all adults only by January
updated: Aug 16 2021, 07:40 ist
Karnataka may vaccinate its entire adult population against Covid-19 only by January, going by the rate of the state's vaccination drive. Meanwhile, India on Sunday saw 36,083 new cases and 493 deaths. Stay tuned for more updates.
07:38
Russia sees 800 daily Covid-19 deaths for fourth day
Daily coronavirus deaths in Russia exceeded 800 for the fourth straight day on Sunday, with the authorities reporting 816 new fatalities.
At current rate, Karnataka can finish vaccinating adults against Covid-19 only in January
Only 33 per centof people aged 45 and above have receivedthe second dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the state and the late start to vaccinations for those aged 18 to 44 means that only3 per centhave received the second dose to date.
Indonesia animal-lovers help pets left behind by coronavirus
Four-year-old Indonesian pitbull Gledis was home alone for two days without food when a group of volunteers found her.
She is among many pets left behind when their owners tested positive forCOVID-19 and were hospitalised or placed in isolation.
With more than 3.7 million confirmed cases and over 100,000 deaths, Indonesia is battling one of the worst coronavirus epidemics in Asia. (Reuters)
More Covid cases reported in wards on Bengaluru outskirts
The city may be reporting 350-400 cases a day for the past few days, but cases are higher in 10 of the wards, eight of which are in the peripheries bordering other states and districts.
