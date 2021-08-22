Coronavirus News Live: Covid-19 message on phone calls ineffective, says study
updated: Aug 22 2021, 06:25 ist
Zydus Cadila's Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D has received approval for Emergency Use Authorisation in India. Meanwhile, India reported 34,457 new cases, 375 deaths in the last 24 hours. The active caseload stands at 3,61,340; lowest in 151 days.
06:23
Covid-19 message on phone calls ineffective: Study
The government’s automated Covid-19 message, which kicks in at the start of every phone call, is not the best way to increase public awareness about the disease or even reduce citizens' anxiety, a study has found.
Rise in Covid cases a cause for worry in DK district
Though Covid-19 cases are under control in the various districts in Karnataka, the number of cases continue to rise in Dakshina Kannada district. The cases in the district crossed more than 300, despite strict measures taken by the district administration.
Tamil Nadu extends Covid-19 lockdown by another two weeks
The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday extended the Coronavirus lockdown by another two weeks to September 6 and allowed the opening of theatres from August 23 and educational institutions from September 1.
Schools, PU colleges will not open in Udupi from Monday
Udupi district, despite low positivity rate, has decided not to allow re-opening of schools from August 23, Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said.
