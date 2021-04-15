Coronavirus news live: Over 1,000 people test Covid positive at Kumbh

India on Wednesday reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections, pushing the active cases past the 13-lakh mark. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, over 1,000 people tested positive for the disease at the Kumbh Mela. Follow DH for live updates
Karnataka Deputy CM Narayan, D K Shivakumar join chorus against lockdown
Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan and Congress president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday said no to a lockdown amid fears that the B S Yediyurappa administration would look to impose stricter curbs to contain the fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.
Over 1,000 test positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela
Hundreds of people have tested positive for coronavirus in India at the site of the world's biggest religious festival, officials said Wednesday, as huge crowds of mostly maskless Hindu devotees descended on the Ganga.
