Coronavirus news live: Over 1,000 people test Covid positive at Kumbh

India on Wednesday reported a record single-day rise of 1,84,372 new coronavirus infections, pushing the active cases past the 13-lakh mark. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav tested positive for the virus. Meanwhile, over 1,000 people tested positive for the disease at the Kumbh Mela. Follow DH for live updates