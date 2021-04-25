Coronavirus News Live: Delhi records highest single-day rise of 357 deaths, over 24,000 new cases

Bharat Biotech has fixed the price of its Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, at Rs 600 per dose for state governments and at Rs 1,200 per dose for private hospitals, the vaccine maker announced. On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed solidarity with the people of India battling the deadly wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Stay tuned on DH for latest updates
West Bengal on Saturday registered the highest single-day spike of 14,281 Covid-19 cases pushing the tally to 7,28,061, the bulletin released by the state health department said.
Delhi records highest single-day rise of 357 Covid-19 deaths; over 24,000 fresh cases
With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative Covid-19 tally has climbed to over 10 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 13,898, the bulletin said.
Congress highlights shortage of Covid vaccines, asks Centre to focus on it
The Congress highlighted a shortage of Covid-19 vaccines in the country on Saturday with party leader Rahul Gandhi asking the Centre to focus on the issue, instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".
Family members of Covid-19 patients rest outside LNJP Hospital, in New Delhi, Saturday, April 24, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Delhi govt mulling lockdown extension
With the Covid-19 situation remaining grim in Delhi despite a mini-lockdown, the city government may consider extending it by some more days, sources said on Saturday.
Bharat Biotech's Covaxin to be sold at Rs 150/dose to Centre, Rs 600 to state govts
Ahead of the third phase of the vaccination drive, Bharat Biotech on Saturday said Covaxin will cost state governments Rs 600 per dose, while private hospitals will have to pay Rs 1,200 per dose.
Centre allocates additional oxygen supply to Karnataka, Yediyurappa thanks Modi
Following the state government's plea to supply additional oxygen cylinders to Karnataka for Covid-19 treatment, the Centre on Saturday has approved an additional daily oxygen allocation of 500 MT, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has stated on Saturday.
