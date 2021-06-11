Coronavirus news live: G7 to provide one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to world

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that the US would donate 500 million vaccine doses to 92 lower-income countries, G7 leaders earlier today pledged to donate a total of one billion doses to other countries over the next two years at their summit in England. India recorded under one lakh cases for the third straight day on Thursday but saw a record 6,000-plus deaths owing to a backlog update of nearly 4,000 fatalities in Bihar. India now has the most deaths due to Covid-19 in the world. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
G7 to provide 1 billion Covid vaccine doses 'to world': UK
G7 leaders will agree to expand global Covid vaccine manufacturing to provide at least one billion doses to the world through sharing and financing schemes, Britain said Thursday.
The announcement came after the United States said it would donate 500 million jabs to 92 poor and lower-middle-income nations. (AFP)
Phased unlock likely to restore 67% non-farm jobs lost since May: CMIE
The gradual unlocking process across India is likely to restore about two-thirds of the 2.5 crore non-farm jobs lost following the lockdown in May, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
US to procure 500 million Covid-19 vaccine doses for lower-income nations: Joe Biden
The United States will purchase half a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses for lower-income countries with no strings attached, USPresident Joe Biden said on Thursday.
Centre asks states to prioritise young patients for mucormycosis treatment
The Centre has asked state governments to prioritise young patients while treatingmucormycosiswith Amphotericin B, the drug of choice, which is in short supply.
Good Morning readers! Welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus news updates!