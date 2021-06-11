Coronavirus news live: G7 to provide one billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to world

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that the US would donate 500 million vaccine doses to 92 lower-income countries, G7 leaders earlier today pledged to donate a total of one billion doses to other countries over the next two years at their summit in England. India recorded under one lakh cases for the third straight day on Thursday but saw a record 6,000-plus deaths owing to a backlog update of nearly 4,000 fatalities in Bihar. India now has the most deaths due to Covid-19 in the world. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...