Coronavirus News Live: Centre trashes report on higher number of Covid deaths

India reported 84,332 new Covid-19 cases and 4,002 deaths in the past 24 hours. in a big respite Delhi's positivity rate declined to 0.30 per cent. The GST Council on Friday agreed to cut rates on several Covid-related goods, however, it decided to let the GST on vaccines remain at 5%. Meanwhile, India refuted a report which claimed that its Covid deaths could be "five to seven times" higher than the official number, saying the assessment is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.