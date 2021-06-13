Coronavirus News Live: Centre trashes report on higher number of Covid deaths

India reported 84,332 new Covid-19 cases and 4,002 deaths in the past 24 hours. in a big respite Delhi's positivity rate declined to 0.30 per cent. The GST Council on Friday agreed to cut rates on several Covid-related goods, however, it decided to let the GST on vaccines remain at 5%. Meanwhile, India refuted a report which claimed that its Covid deaths could be "five to seven times" higher than the official number, saying the assessment is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Karnataka's active Covid cases fall below 2 lakh; state reports 9,785 cases
Active Covid-19 cases in Karnataka fell below two lakh, as the state on Saturday reported 9,785 new infections and 144 fatalities, taking the caseload to 27.57 lakh and toll to 32,788.
The day also saw 21,614 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 9,785 new cases reported on Saturday, 2,454 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 5,398 discharges and 21 deaths.
Residents play a game of cricket in front of closed shops during the coronavirus lockdown in Bengaluru. Credit: PTI Photo
Pandemic technology takes its toll on data privacy
At a time when technology is spawning smart solutions to combat Covid-19 worldwide, India’s digital response to the pandemic has stoked concerns that surveillance could pose threats to the privacy of the personal data collected. Be it apps or drones, there is widespread criticism that digital tools are being misused to share information without knowledge or consent. At the other end of the spectrum, the great urban-rural digital divide is hampering the already sluggish vaccination drive, exposing vulnerable populations to a fast-mutating virus.
OPINION | Covid-19: The one crisis whose narrative PM Modi can't change
As India gasped for air at the peak of its Covid devastation, its leader appeared to advise his people to just breathe normally.
The instructions, a bit of yoga advice for the stressed, came from one of the many social media accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has used powerful oratory and digital savvy to become India’s most dominant leader in decades. But the tweet showed how India’s master of public perception has increasingly struggled to get his message across, exposing the limits of his ability to control the narrative.
Extrapolation sans epidemiological evidence: Centre trashes report on higher Covid-19 deaths
India Saturday refuted a report which claimed that its Covid deaths could be "five-to-seven times" higher than the official number, saying the assessment is based on extrapolation of data without any epidemiological evidence.
Delhi govt asks Centre to remove GST on medical equipment
The Delhi government on Saturday suggested to the Centre to remove the GST on face masks, sanitisers, oximeters and thermometers, saying these items have become a part of regular expenditure of the people during Covid-19 pandemic.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was speaking during a meeting of the GST Council.
He said the central government and BJP-ruled states opposed the idea of making these items tax-free and stressed that the decision to not do away with the tax was against the interest of citizens.