'Covishield' ready to roll out in coming weeks: Adar Poonawalla

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Sunday said the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' is ready to roll out in the coming weeks.

Poonawalla's remarks came soon after India's drugs regulator approved Covishield for restricted emergency use.

"Happy new year, everyone! All the risks @SerumInstIndia took with stockpiling the vaccine, have finally paid off. Covishield, India's first Covid-19 vaccine is approved, safe, effective and ready to roll-out in the coming weeks," Poonawalla tweeted.

"Thank you Hon. Sri @narendramodi Ji, Hon. Sri @drharshvardhan Ji, @MoHFW_INDIA @ICMRDELHI @DBTIndia #DCGI_India @UniofOxford @AstraZeneca @gavi @GaviSeth @gatesfoundation and @BillGates for your support," he added.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

The approval by the DCGI was given on the basis of recommendations submitted by a Covid-19 subject expert committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situation," DCGI Dr V G Somani told at a press conference.