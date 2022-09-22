Crackdown on PFI: NIA, ED raid offices, 100 cadres held

Crackdown on PFI: NIA, ED raids offices across states, 100 cadres held

PFI workers staged a protest against the raids by central agencies

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 22 2022, 07:31 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 07:55 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Thursday morning launched a massive nationwide search operation against groups, including PFI, and individuals allegedly supporting terrorists, officials said. 

The agencies are conducting raids at the house of PFI chairman OMA Salam in Malappuram's Manjeri in Kerala, and PFI offices across 10 states, according to ANI

These searches are being conducted across states in residential and official premises of persons involved in funding terrorism, organising training camps and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations.

The NIA and ED along with state police have arrested over 100 cadres of PFI.

The NIA is conducting searches at PFI office bearer houses at several places in Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Cuddalore, Ramnad, Dindugal, Theni and Thenkasi. The searches also being conducted at the Chennai PFI State Head office at Purasawakkam.

PFI workers staged a protest against the raids by central agencies. 

In the "largest ever investigation till date", the searches are taking place at the premises of those allegedly involved in terror funding, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, they said. 

"The raids are taking place at the homes of national, state and local leaders of PFI. The state committee office is also being raided. We strongly protest the fascist regime's moves to use agencies to silence dissenting voices," the outfit said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

NIA
Enforcement Directorate
PFI
Kerala
India News

What's Brewing

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

Anxiety among Tehran women after headscarf death

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

DH Toon | 'Mainstream channels biggest threat to media'

Solo plays and women’s voices

Solo plays and women’s voices

 