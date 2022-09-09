CUET-UG 2022 result to be announced by September 15

The results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG will be announced by September 15, University Grants Commission Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Friday.
The debut edition of the CUET-UG, a gateway for undergraduate admissions, began in July and concluded on August 30.
"National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the CUET-UG results by 15th September or if possible, even a couple of days earlier," Kumar said.
"All participating universities may keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score," he added.
