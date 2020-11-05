Culture Ministry issues guidelines for reopening museums, art galleries, exhibitions

Culture Ministry issues SOPs for reopening museums

It has made sanitization of premises at regular intervals and wearing of masks by all visitors mandatory

  • Nov 05 2020, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 05 2020, 18:07 ist
The guidelines state that lift operations are to be limited. Credit: PTI

The Ministry of Culture on Thursday issued guidelines for re-opening of museums, art galleries and exhibitions chalking out measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

While it has made sanitization of premises at regular intervals and wearing of masks by all visitors mandatory, the standard operating procedures (SoPs) have also barred the use of audio guides unless they can be disinfected after every use.

The guidelines state that lift operations are to be limited, preferably reserved for physically challenged or elderly persons.

It has also advised limited use of touch-based digital technology except in cases where disinfection can be ensured after every use.

