Cyclone Biparjoy Updates: 400 shelter homes identified in Dwarka district, people being shifted

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that Cyclone Biparjoy has turned from 'extreme' to a 'very severe' cyclonic storm and will cross the Jakhau Port in Gujarat by Thursday evening. An 'orange' alert is in effect for the state's Saurashtra and Kutch coasts. Track the latest updates of Cyclone Biparjoy, only with DH!
Residents of Gujarat's coastal areas being shifted to shelters as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
High tidal waves hit Gujarat as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
High tide triggered by Cyclone Biparjoy hits Marine Drive in Mumbai
Fishing suspended in the wake of Cyclone Biparjoy
More than 400 shelter homes identified in Dwarka district, people being shifted