Cyclone Gulab Live: Cyclonic storm weakens into a deep depression; 1 fisherman killed, 1 injured, 1 missing

Over the next three days, the sea condition will be rough to very rough and fishermen in Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh have been asked to not venture into the east-central and adjoining the northeast Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea.
Police personnel and locals at a site after a tree fell down due to heavy winds induced by Cyclone Gulab, in Srikakulam district, Sunday, September26, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
Cyclonic storm weakens into a deep depression
1 fisherman killed, 1 injured, 1 missing in Andhra Pradesh cyclone
A fisherman from Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh was killed, one injured and another remained missing as the cyclonic storm Gulab crossed the Bay of Bengal coast off Kalingapatnam on Sunday evening.
Cyclone Gulab makes landfall in Andhra Pradesh; Odisha experiences light rain
Odisha on Sunday experienced light to moderate rainfall as cyclone Gulab made landfall at a place in Andhra Pradesh, about 95 kilometres from Gopalpur in the state where a large number of people have been evacuated as a precautionary measure, officials said.
The wind speed of the cyclone is much less in Odisha compared to that in the neighbouring state during landfall.
Special Relief Commissioner P K Jena said after 12 noon of Sunday, the cyclonic storm suddenly picked up speed and moved over the Bay of Bengal towards the landmass at 25 kilometres per hour (kmph) from the earlier 17 kmph and made the landfall three hours ahead of the expected time.
Commuters walk on the street amid rain in Ranchi, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo
6 Andhra Pradesh fishermen missing as cyclone Gulab inches closer to coast
Six fishermen from Srikakulam district in north coastal Andhra Pradesh were reported missing in Bay of Bengal on Sunday evening as the cyclonic storm Gulab moved closer to the shore and is likely to make landfall around midnight.
