Cyclone Nisarga LIVE: Deep depression intensifies into severe cyclonic storm; NDRF teams evacuate people at Maharashtra's Alibaug ahead of landfall

Cyclone Nisarga has intensified into severe cyclonic storm and it is likely to make landfall in Maharashtra's Alibaug on Wednesday afternoon, at a sustained wind speed of 100-110 kmph, says IMD. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to be operating only 12 arrival flights on June 3. We’ve directed the Army, Navy, Air force to be alert, Maharashtra CM said while addressing the state on Tuesday. PM Narendra Modi had spoken to CM of Maharashtra and Gujarat and stock of the situation in the wake of cyclone conditions in parts of India’s western coast. The Maharashtra government is gearing up to face Nisarga and has beefed up measures along the coastal Konkan belt in wake of an approaching cyclone. Stay tuned for live updates.