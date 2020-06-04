Cyclone Nisarga leaves 4 dead in Maharashtra

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jun 04 2020, 09:10 ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2020, 09:10 ist
truck loaded with tiles overturned on the Charoti-Ahmedabad express highway during strong winds and heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Nisarga, in Palghar, Wednesday, June 3, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The cyclone Nisarga has left a trail of destruction and claimed four lives in Maharashtra. 

On Wednesday, Nisarga made its landfall off Alibaug coast in Raigad district and then swept through the Pune district's city areas and urban landscape. 

As on Thursday morning, the cyclone system is over Nashik and North Maharashtra region.

Both Raigad and Pune districts have reported two deaths each. In Raigad, a 16-year-old boy died when a tree collapsed and fell on him in Srivardhan, while a 53-year-old shopkeeper died when an electric pole snapped and crashed in Alibaug.

In Pune, a 65-year-old woman died when the house in which she was staying caved in Khed, while a 52-year-old person died when a tin-roof blew off in Haveli.

There are no reports of deaths from Mumbai, South Konkan twin districts of Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg and North Konkan areas of Thane and Palghar.

After hitting the Raigad district in North Konkan, it crossed to Pune in Western Maharashtra.

In Mumbai, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked damage assessments and panchanamas to be done immediately.

Meanwhile, Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat said that crops particularly grapes have suffered extensive damage in Nashik-Ahmednagar belt. The Vasai-Virar belt is receiving heavy downpour now.

