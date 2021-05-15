Cyclone Tauktae Live: Konkan Coast on high alert; Mumbai civic body gears up to minimise impact

The Meteorological Department has warned that Cyclone Tauktae, forming over the Arabian Sea, will intensify into a cyclonic storm and is likely to bring strong winds and rainfall to Mumbai on May 15 and 16 and would reach near the Gujarat coast on the morning of May 18. The Mumbai civic body said it was taking various precautionary measures to minimise the cyclone's impact. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.
Konkan Coast has been put on high alert.
The Konkan coastal belt of Maharashtra has been put on high alert with Cyclone Tauktae expected to hit and make landfall on either Saturday evening or Sunday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reviewed the situation and asked people to be vigilant.
Covid-19 vaccination drive has been suspended in Mumbai for 2 days in view of cyclone warning.
The Mumbai civic body on Friday decided to suspend its Covid-19 vaccination drive for the next two days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae.
Mumbai's civic body is gearing up to minimise impact of cyclone Tauktae.
The Mumbai civic body on Friday said it was taking various precautionary measures in view of the IMD's warning that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to the city during the weekend.
Cyclone Tauktae likely to reach near Gujarat coast on May 18: IMD
The depression formed over Lakshadweep in the Arabian Sea would turn into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours and reach near the Gujarat coast on the morning of May 18, officials said on Friday.
IMD issues red alert in five North Kerala districts
Heavy rains, winds and high tides lashed many parts of Kerala on Friday, causingextensive damageto houses, and flooding at low-lying areas.
NDRF deploys teams in 5 states ahead of Cyclone Tauktae
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has earmarked 53 teams to tackle possible after-effects of cyclone 'Tauktae' that is developing in the Arabian Sea, a senior officer said on Friday.
