DCW chief files police complaint after receiving death threats on Twitter

DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Friday filed a complaint with police after she allegedly received death threats on Twitter.

Maliwal recently voiced her opinion on issues like ''Bois locker Room'' and online slandering of jailed Jamia Millia Islamia student Safoora Zargar over the paternity of her unborn child.

The Delhi Commission for Women chief said, in her complaint to the Cyber Crime Cell, that she has received death threats on her Twitter handle.

"The person has made serious threats to kill and assault in these messages. These persons should be immediately booked and arrested (sic)," Maliwal said in her complaint.