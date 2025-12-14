Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: At least 10 killed in Australia Bondi Beach shooting; Nitin Nabin appointed BJP's national working president

Here are the top stories this evening
Last Updated : 14 December 2025, 12:24 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 December 2025, 12:24 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us