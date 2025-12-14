<h2>Ten killed in Australia Bondi Beach shooting on Jewish holiday</h2>.<p>Ten people were killed and around a dozen wounded when gunmen opened fire during a Jewish holiday event at Sydney's Bondi Beach on Sunday, Australian officials said. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/10-killed-in-shooting-at-sydneys-bondi-beach-3830593">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar minister Nitin Nabin appointed BJP's national working president</h2>.<p>The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin, a cabinet minister in the Bihar government, as the party’s national working president on Sunday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar-minister-nitin-nabin-appointed-bjps-national-working-president-3830713">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP people 'gaddar', 'dramebaaz'; need to be removed from power: Mallikarjun Kharge at 'vote chori' rally</h2>.<p>Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP, saying those indulging in "vote chori" are "gaddars" and need to be removed from power to save the voting right and the Constitution. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-people-gaddar-dramebaaz-need-to-be-removed-from-power-mallikarjun-kharge-at-vote-chori-rally-3830680">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Inquiry panel members inspect Salt Lake stadium, take stock of damage after Messi event chaos</h2>.<p>A day after spectators went on a rampage during Argentine football icon Lionel Messi’s event at Salt Lake stadium here, members of an inquiry committee visited the venue on Sunday and took stock of the damage, officials said. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/inquiry-panel-members-inspect-salt-lake-stadium-take-stock-of-damage-after-messi-event-chaos-3830581">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru 2nd airport: Tenders floated for feasibility study of sites</h2>.<p>The plan for a second airport in Bengaluru has been set in motion with the Karnataka State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) floating a tender inviting consultants to prepare a detailed strategic and technical site feasibility report for the three shortlisted locations. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-2nd-airport-tenders-floated-for-feasibility-study-of-sites-3830591">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Alone in the highlands: The hidden struggle of nomadic mothers in Kashmir</h2>.<p>High in the Pir Panjal mountains, the air is thin, the terrain rugged, and the journey long. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/alone-in-the-highlands-the-hidden-struggle-of-nomadic-mothers-of-kashmir-3830518">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Ranveer Singh-starrer 'Dhurandhar' earns Rs 306.40 crore at box office</strong></h2>.<p>Dhurandhar, headlined by Ranveer Singh, has crossed the mark of Rs 300 crore nett at the box office. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/ranveer-singh-starrer-dhurandhar-earns-rs-30640-crore-at-box-office-3830576">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Technology should amplify human judgment, not replace it: CJI Surya Kant</h2>.<p>Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Sunday said technology should amplify human judgment and not replace it. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/odisha/technology-should-amplify-human-judgment-not-replace-it-cji-surya-kant-3830672">Read more</a></p>.<h2>President Murmu rejects mercy plea of man convicted for rape, murder of 2-year-old in Maharashtra</h2>.<p>President Droupadi Murmu has rejected the mercy petition of a man convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing a two-year-old girl in Maharashtra in 2012, officials said on Sunday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/president-murmu-rejects-mercy-plea-of-man-convicted-for-rape-murder-of-2-year-old-in-maharashtra-3830605">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No scientific link found between COVID-19 vaccination and sudden deaths in young adults: AIIMS study</h2>.<p>A comprehensive, one-year autopsy-based observational study conducted at AIIMS, Delhi, has found no evidence linking COVID-19 vaccination with sudden deaths among young adults, reaffirming the safety of Covid vaccines. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-scientific-link-found-between-covid-19-vaccination-and-sudden-deaths-in-young-adults-aiims-study-3830697">Read more</a></p>