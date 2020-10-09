Minister S Jaishankar wishes Team MEA on IFS Day

'Dedication, diligence appreciated during Covid-19', S Jaishankar wishes 'Team MEA' on IFS Day

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 09 2020, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 16:17 ist
Minister of External Affairs. Credit: Reuters Photo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wished 'Team MEA' on the Indian Foreign Services (IFS) Day on Friday, saying their dedication and diligence is especially appreciated in Covid-19 times.

He further said that they must remain focused on enhancing global understanding of India and its interests.

"On #IFSDay, extend my best wishes to Team MEA. We have always risen to the occasion; current challenges call on us to do even more. Your dedication and diligence is especially appreciated in the COVID times. Our adapting to virtual diplomacy has also been commendable," Jaishankar tweeted.

"We must remain focused on enhancing global understanding of India and its interests," he said in another tweet.

Russian ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev congratulated Indian diplomats on the occasion.

"Congratulations to Indian diplomats #ServingTheNation on the occasion of the #IndianForeignService (IFS) Day!" he tweeted.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

IFS
Jaishankar
MEA

What's Brewing

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

How this dance haven near Bengaluru shuts out the world

What’s special about bat viruses?

What’s special about bat viruses?

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

 