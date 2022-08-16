Rajnath Singh hands over indigenous weapons to Army

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hands over multiple indigenous weapons to Army

This consignment of weapons includes anti-personnel landmine 'Nipun', landing attack craft for operations in Pangong Tso lake and others

IANS
IANS,
  • Aug 16 2022, 17:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 17:18 ist
Rajnath Singh hands over F-INSAS and other equipments to Army. Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday handed over multiple indigenous arms and ammunition to the Indian Army to further boost the country's defence sector.

This consignment of weapons includes anti-personnel landmine 'Nipun', landing attack craft for operations in Pangong Tso lake, infantry combat vehicles and many other weapon systems.

Lieutenant General Harpal Singh said, "The Union government has taken several policy decisions to help promote indigenisation of the defence sector. These indigenous weapons include mines, weapons of face-to-face combat, infantry combat vehicles."

Rajnath Singh handed over the weapons to the Army amid increasing challenges at the country's borders. The weapons include AK-203 assault rifles and F-INSAS (Futuristic Infantry Soldier as a System) rifles as well as the new anti-personnel mine 'Nipun'. They have been developed by Nagpur-based private firm Economic Explosives Ltd (EEL) and other Indian defence manufacturing companies.

On this occasion, the Chief Engineer of the Indian Army, Lt Gen. Harpal Singh, on behalf of the Army Chief, assured the country that the Army is ready to deal with any possible security threat "whether it is the western desert (Pakistan) or the high altitude areas (China) in the Ladakh sector.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Defence
Indian Army
Rajnath Singh
India News

What's Brewing

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

One of the brightest stars is dying before our eyes

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Couture back on ramps but online retail still matters

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

Earth's water may be from asteroids: Study

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

K Sadashiva Rao: Forgotten Gandhi of the South

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

Easy remedies for dull and dry hair

 