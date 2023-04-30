Delhi BJP to stage 'indefinite' dharna outside Kejriwal's house over 'expensive renovation'

Kejriwal house renovation: Delhi BJP to stage dharna

The party will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal's official residence – 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines – from Monday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 30 2023, 21:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2023, 21:12 ist
Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi BJP will hold an indefinite sit-in outside Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house over his allegedly spending Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official residence, a party functionary said Sunday.

The party will stage a sit-in outside Kejriwal's official residence – 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines – from Monday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said.

Earlier in the week, the BJP had alleged that Kejriwal spent Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official house during 2020-22.

Also Read: Delhi L-G seeking report on Kejriwal's home renovation 'unconstitutional', 'undemocratic': Atishi

"The most shameful thing in this is that this scam was done at a time when Corona was in its worst form in Delhi and hundreds of people were dying every day," Sachdeva said.

The dharna will be led by BJP MP Harsh Vardhan with workers from Keshav Puram and Chandni Chowk districts, he said.

