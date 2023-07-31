Delhi-bound AI flight returns to Melbourne due to medical emergency

Melbourne-Delhi flight returns due to medical emergency

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 31 2023, 00:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 00:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A Delhi-bound Air India flight returned to Melbourne due to a medical emergency after being airborne for more than one hour on Sunday morning, according to an airline official.

The flight AI309, operated with a Boeing Dreamliner, took off again after de-planing the unwell passenger and his family members and later landed at Delhi airport in the evening at around 2130 hours.

Also Read | Paris-bound AI flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

The official said that one passenger was feeling unwell and a doctor onboard suggested that the passenger needed to be hospitalised. Since it was a medical emergency, the flight which was airborne for a little over one hour returned to Melbourne in the morning, the official said.

Details about the number of passengers onboard could not be immediately ascertained.

