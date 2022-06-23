Delhi bypoll: Potable water supply, sewer line, roads among key election issues

Potable water supply, sewer lines, broken roads and the new liquor policy were among the key election issues for many Rajinder Nagar residents as they stepped out to vote in the bypoll to the assembly constituency on Thursday morning.

The Rajinder Nagar assembly seat fell vacant after AAP leader Raghav Chadha was elected to Rajya Sabha recently.

Several voters alleged no developmental work was undertaken in the constituency.

"I voted for development, which this constituency lacks. Issues of water supply, parking and encroachment need to be fixed. I believe people are voting on development issues," Gurjeet Singh, who came to exercise his franchise at a Rajinder Nagar R Block polling station, told PTI.

Shortage of potable water emerged as a key issue across the Rajinder Nagar constituency. In posh colonies of the area, issues of development, vehicle parking and encroachment are prevalent, several voters claimed.

In urban villages and Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters of the constituency, including Inderpuri, Budh Nagar, Pandav Nagar and Naraina, issues of water supply, sewer lines, electricity and poor roads are prominent.

Ganga (23), a resident of Naraina, said water supply was the biggest issue in her area.

"Drinking water is not available. We want a 24X7 fresh water facility. This is the biggest issue for us. My husband goes to work and my in-laws are old. Every day, I have to go and get cans filled from water tankers," Ganga said after casting her vote at a polling booth in Naraina.

A resident of C-Block Rajinder Nagar, Ramesh Batra said the issue of water shortage and the opening of liquor vends in the locality were on his mind as he cast his vote.

"I voted to get these problems addressed," Batra said outside a polling station near Ganga Ram hospital in Old Rajinder Nagar.

Another Naraina resident, Rajbati said water and bad roads were the biggest problems in the area.

"We used to live near the Pahari area in Naraina where the situation is worse. Tenants don't want to stay there due to the lack of a proper water supply facility and decent roads. We have now shifted to Tikona Park," the 75-year-old said.

Voting for the bypoll to the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat in Delhi began on Thursday morning. It is largely being seen as a battle between a confident Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a spirited Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

AAP's Durgesh Pathak is likely to have a close contest with BJP's Rajesh Bhatia, who had also been a councillor from the area. The Congress has fielded former councillor Prem Lata.

A total of 1,64,698 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the bye-election, in which 14 candidates are in the fray.