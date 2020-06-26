Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for coronavirus, discharged from hospital

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday discharged from hospital after he tested negative for Covid-19.

The 55-year-old AAP leader was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on June 15 with Covid-19 symptoms and was later shifted to Max Hospital in south Delhi's Saket where he was administered plasma therapy. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17.

He was shifted to Max Hospital's ICU after his condition worsened. He was shifted out of ICU on June 22, two days after he was admitted to Max Hospital.

Jain, a close aide of Kejriwal, has been in the forefront of the Delhi government's activities against the spread of the pandemic. He has been holding regular media briefings every morning.