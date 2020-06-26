Delhi Health Minister Jain tests negative for Covid-19

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests negative for Covid-19, discharged from hospital

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 26 2020, 18:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 18:15 ist
satyendar jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday discharged from the Max Hospital here after he tested negative for Covid-19, sources said.

Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, had tested positive for Covid-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

The 55-year-old minister was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket, on June 19 after his condition worsened.

"He has tested negative for Covid-19 and has been discharged from hospital," a source said.

Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated Covid-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Satyendar Jain
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Delhi

What's Brewing

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

 