Delhi man held for taking loan against stolen jewellery

A 22-year-old man, who had multiple cases of theft and burglary registered against him, was arrested in north Delhi's Burari area for taking a loan from a finance company allegedly against stolen gold items, police said on Monday.

The accused, Manish Mathur, is a resident of Sant Nag in Burari, they said.

Police said 14 cases of theft and burglary were solved with Mathur's arrest.

On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, during picket checking at 100 foot road, Transport Authority, Burari, a bike-borne man was seen coming from Burari Bypass towards Burari village, a senior police officer said.

Suspicion grew after the man got down from the motorcycle and started dragging it upon seeing police. He also asked the way to petrol pump in order to deceive police, the officer said.

The details of his vehicle were checked and it was found that it was stolen from Burari area, the officer added.

During interrogation, Mathur said he used to commit burglary along with his accomplice Mahender. On the night of his arrest, he was going to Burari to commit one such crime, police said.

On his instance, papers of a reputed finance company, where he had deposited stolen gold items, were also recovered. He has kept the stolen jewellery items in the finance company branch in Burari and had taken a loan of Rs 1 lakh against them, police added.