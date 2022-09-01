Delhi News Live: L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for 'false' corruption charge

An AAP delegation reached the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters here on Wednesday to meet the agency's director and demand a probe into alleged toppling of governments in various states by the BJP under 'Operation Lotus'.
Private liquor shops in Delhi to be shut from today
Private liquor shops will be a thing of the past in the capital as they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends from Thursday owing to the switch over from the Excise Policy 2021-22 to the old regime.
Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for 'false' corruption charge
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will take legal action against AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak for "false" corruption charges against him.
AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'
Private liquor shops in Delhi to be shut from today
