Delhi News Live: L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for 'false' corruption charge

  • updated: Sep 01 2022, 08:01 ist
Track live news updates from Delhi here.
  • 07:57

    Delhi L-G to take legal action against AAP leaders for 'false' corruption charge

    Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena will take legal action against AAP leaders, including MLAs Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, and Durgesh Pathak for "false" corruption charges against him.

    Read more

  • 07:56

    AAP MLAs seek CBI probe into 'Operation Lotus'

    An AAP delegation reached the Central Bureau of Investigation headquarters here on Wednesday to meet the agency's director and demand a probe into alleged toppling of governments in various states by the BJP under 'Operation Lotus'.

    Read more

  • 07:55

    Private liquor shops in Delhi to be shut from today

    Private liquor shops will be a thing of the past in the capital as they will be replaced by over 300 Delhi government vends from Thursday owing to the switch over from the Excise Policy 2021-22 to the old regime.

    Read more