Delhi Police asks Twitter to clarify how it classified Patra's tweet as manipulated

Days after the government asked Twitter to remove the "manipulated media" tag on BJP leader Sambit Patra's tweet, Delhi Police has asked the social media giant to provide details on how it classified the post in such a way, saying it should clarify the "underlying truth" behind it.

A spokesperson said the Special Cell is investigating a complaint about Patra's tweet that spoke about a 'toolkit' which he claimed was prepared by Congress to target Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government.

Delhi Police is enquiring into a complaint in which clarification is sought from Twitter regarding the classification of a tweet by Shri Sambit Patra as 'manipulative', the spokesperson said.

Also read: Explained: How Twitter decides on the ‘manipulated media’ tag

"It appears that Twitter has some information which is not known to us on the basis of which they have classified it as such. This information is relevant to the enquiry. The Special Cell which is conducting the enquiry wants to find out the truth. Twitter which has claimed to know the underlying truth should clarify," the spokesperson added.

Following a complaint from Congress, Twitter had tagged the posts of Patra and some others as "manipulated media". The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MietY) then asked Twitter to drop the tag saying it would impact an ongoing investigation, which the social media company has so far not adhered to. Experts have said that the government argument does not hold water.

Also read: 'Toolkit' row: Delhi Police sends notice to Twitter over 'Manipulated Media' tag

The Congress and the BJP were locked in a verbal duel after the latter accused its opponent of orchestrating a campaign to malign the Narendra Modi government over Covid-19 handling and tweeted a 'toolkit' to the party. However, Congress sources said that the toolkit barring one on Central Vista was not its work.

Congress had on May 20 wrote to Twitter urging it to permanently suspend accounts of four senior BJP leaders -- J P Nadda, B L Santosh, Smriti Irani and Patra -- accusing them of "knowingly spreading misinformation" on toolkit issue to hide their "failures".