Delhi Police detain farmers protesting in Ghazipur

Delhi Police detain farmers protesting against unemployment in Ghazipur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2022, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2022, 11:57 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

The Delhi Police have detained farmers protesting at Ghazipur on the Delhi-UP border.

Hundreds of farmers from different states reached Delhi amid heavy security arrangements to participate in a 'mahapanchayat' called by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) at Jantar Mantar on Monday.

Also Read — Farmers reach Delhi ahead of 'mahapanchayat'

SKM leaders claimed at some locations, farmers were being stopped from reaching Jantar Mantar, a claim denied by the Delhi Police.

"The mahapanchayat is a one day-long peaceful event where we will reiterate our demands such as a legal guarantee on MSP and cancellation of Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 among others," said Abhimanyu Singh Kohar, SKM (non-political) member and organiser of the 'mahapanchayat'. He, however, added that the police is yet to give permission for the 'mahapanchayat' at Jantar Mantar.

Kohar said farmers coming from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were stopped last night and not allowed to reach Jantar Mantar. They were taken to Gurudwara Bangla Sahib, Rakabganj and Moti Bagh and later released, he said. 

More to follow...

Jantar Mantar
farmers
Delhi
India News

