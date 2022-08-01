Delighted Sheuli won gold at CWG, says PM Modi

Delighted Sheuli won gold at CWG, he worked very hard for special achievement: PM Modi

Modi also tweeted a clip of his interaction with Sheuli before the Indian contingent left for the Commonwealth Games

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 09:58 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed delight over weightlifter Achinta Sheuli winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games, saying he worked very hard for the special achievement.

Modi also tweeted a clip of his interaction with Sheuli before the Indian contingent left for the Commonwealth Games.

"We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won," he said.

Also Read | Commonwealth Games: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli bags India's third gold

Sheuli (73kg) lived up to his top billing as he clinched India's third gold in the Commonwealth Games on Sunday.

Favourite to win the event, debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) to grab the gold.

The prime minister also said, "Delighted that the talented Achinta Sheuli has won a Gold Medal at the Commonwealth Games. He is known for his calm nature and tenacity. He has worked very hard for this special achievement. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Narendra Modi
Commonwealth Games
India News
weightlifting
Weightlifting Championship

What's Brewing

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Do you sweat in your sleep? Here's why

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

Adapt to intense heat waves and flooding

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

'Happy to be back': Ronaldo plays in Man Utd friendly

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Hitler's watch sells at US auction for $1.1 million

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

Australia break women's 4x200m freestyle relay record

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

DH Toon | Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav through profile pics

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

The ‘dosai’ dilemma

 