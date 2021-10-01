Dependents of deceased won't need death certificate, surviving member proof for Covid aid: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said dependents of people who died of Covid-19 no longer need a death certificate and a surviving member certificate to avail financial aid under a state-run scheme.

At a high-level review meeting, he expressed strong displeasure over the pendency of cases, and directed officers to disburse financial aid at the earliest.

"Laid-back attitude will not be tolerated. This scheme aims to provide financial assistance to families as they mourn the loss of their loved ones. All these people are victims and do not deserve to be troubled because of paperwork," a statement quoted the CM as saying.

"There should no longer be a need for submitting death certificates and surviving member certificates for the processing of the applications," he told officers.

Officials should verify applications using the MHA list or the official records instead and immediately disburse the money, Kejriwal said, adding that applicants should not be asked to come to the office.

"If we have their names on our lists, the officials must go to the homes of these families and hand them over their rightful amount by next week," he said.

The chief minister also brought a citizen to the meeting who had reached out to him with grievances related to the scheme.

On hearing the grievance of the person, the CM instructed the officials to be more sensitive in dealing with the applicants.

He said there should be no delay in disbursal of the amount over “frivolous reasons” and if the spouse is alive, they be given the entire amount.

“If multiple children are surviving, members divide the amount among them equally. Don't pile up paperwork,” Kejriwal said.

In June, the city government had notified the “Mukhyamantri Covid-19 Pariwar Aarthik Sahayata Yojna” to “provide immediate financial relief” to families who have lost their dear ones to the coronavirus.

Under the scheme, the Delhi government has promised to provide a one-time financial assistance of Rs 50,000 to each Covid-19 victim's family, and Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to households that lost their sole breadwinner and for orphaned children.

Officials said 25,709 applications have been received for the one-time ex-gratia amount of Rs 50,000 under the scheme. Out of this, 24,475 applications have been tallied against the list of the MHA.

Verification of around 19,000 applicants has been completed. During this process, 1,250 people opted out of the scheme.

The health department has approved 9,043 applications, and the ex gratia payment has been transferred to the accounts of 7,163 beneficiaries so far.

As many as 1,425 applications have been rejected due to various reasons. The officials said 6,700 applications have been received for monthly financial assistance under the scheme. Out of this, 3,648 have been approved and 3,131 beneficiaries have started receiving the benefit.

So far, Rs 1,56,57,500 have been transferred to their accounts.

