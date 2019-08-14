Deshbhakti curriculum to start in govt school: Kejriwal

The Delhi government will introduce a 'Deshbhakti' curriculum in its schools from the next academic year to inculcate in students love for the country and make them aware of their responsibilities, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on the eve of Independence Day.

Speaking at the launch of the 'Constitution at 70' campaign on Wednesday, Kejriwal said the decision to introduce the curriculum was taken at a meeting on Tuesday between him and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio.

The campaign, which will end on November 26 the day in 1949 when the Constitution of India was adopted, is being held in all government schools. Students of Class 6-9 and Class 11 will be part of the campaign.

“Ordinarily we are reminded of our love for the country either when there is an India-Pakistan match or when there is tensions on the border. In our day-to-day lives, we forget about our country. The 'Deshbhakti' curriculum is being introduced so that each and every citizen of this country truly love their country," Kejriwal said at the event.

He said the objective of the curriculum will be to inculcate a feeling of love for the country, respect towards it and respect for guests.

"When our children grow older and start working, and at any point, if they accept a bribe, then they must feel from within that they are betraying 'Bharat Mata'. When they jump a traffic light, they must feel they've wronged their country," Kejriwal said.

"We hear of so many incidents where foreign nationals come to India, they are faced with loot, assault, rape. When we hear stories of Indians returning from Japan, we only hear praises for the Japanese and their hospitality. We have to love our country to the extent that we respect it and respect our guests," he said.

The 'Deshbhakti' curriculum is aimed at achieving three important goals-- each and every child must feel proud of the nation, making children aware of their responsibility and duty towards the country, and instil a feeling of passion to sacrifice anything for the nation, the chief minister said.

"Children must be taught about the glories of the country. Each child must be made aware of their responsibility and duty towards the country. India has a hundred problems. We are poor, our farmers commit suicide. But who will solve these problems? It is us who will have to find solutions," he said.

Children have to realise that the problems, the country is facing, will have to be solved by all, Kejriwal stressed.

"We have to create a sense of ownership among all children that they have to take on the challenges we are facing as a country head-on and address them. Third, we have to instil among children the passion and commitment to be prepared to sacrifice anything for the nation," he said.

The curriculum will be the "biggest gift to the nation" on the special occasion of the 73rd Independence Day, Kejriwal said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sisodia said teachers and principals of Delhi government schools will be at the forefront of the designing of this curriculum, similar to the way the 'Happiness' and 'Entrepreneurship Mindset' curriculums were designed.

"I have directed the department to form a cell to drive this and take inputs from people across the country. I am optimistic that by the next academic year we will be able to launch this curriculum," he said.

The announcement of the 'Deshbhakti' curriculum comes ahead of the Delhi assembly poll, which is due early next year.